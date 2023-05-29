KIUG 2022: KIIT Rowing Women Team bags Silver, Lalu Bhoi wins Silver in Men’s 100M

The 03rd Khelo India University Games 2022 jointly organized by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is scheduled to be held at various cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Lalu Prasad Bhoi of KIIT University won the Silver Medal in the men’s 100m event today. The KIIT Rowing Women Team of Avinash Kaur & Arunprit Kaur won the Silver Medal in the Women’s 2000 Mtrs (W2X) event today at the Ramgarh Tal, Gorakhpur.

In the Tennis Men’s Semi Final, KIIT University team lost to Anna University by a score of 1:2 games. KIIT University will be playing Gujarat University tomorrow for the Bronze Medal match.

Utkal University Pratyasa Ray won the Gold Medal in the 50M Backstroke swimming event and Abhisekh Dalabehera won the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m event today.

Sambalpur University Hockey Men defeated Bengaluru City University by a score of 4:3 goals today to emerge as pool toppers and also qualified for the semi finals.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all the medal winners and conveyed his best wishes to all the players for their upcoming events. He also thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik and Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for providing all support to the participants from all 3 Universities of Odisha.