KISS School Volleyball Teams selected to participate in ISF World Schools Volleyball Championship at Brazil

Bhubaneswar: The ISF World Schools Volleyball Under 18 (Boys & Girls) Championship 2022 organized by International School Sport Federation (ISF) is scheduled to be held at FOZ DO IGUACU, Brazil from 19th – 27th June 2022.

KISS School Volleyball Teams have been selected to represent the Indian School Volleyball (Boys & Girls) Teams for this prestigious championship. This is for the first time that a school from Odisha and only school from India participating in the World Volleyball Championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Hon’ble Member of Parliament Kandhamal and President Volleyball Federation of India expressed his happiness that the Indian School Volleyball Teams will consist of all players from KISS Schools. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players for being selected in the Indian School Volleyball Teams and wished them good luck for the event.