KISS Deemed to be University Holds Second Convocation

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, celebrated its second annual convocation ceremony on 4th July 2022. “I have been profoundly touched during my visits to KISS and I get a feeling that the voice of the tribal community of India is here”, stated His Holiness Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, Master of Tibetan Buddhism and Spiritual Director of the Ripa International Center in his convocation address.

Congratulating the graduates, His Holiness Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche urged them to carry a sense of gratitude for the rest of their lives as so many people have contributed to their success. “From ecology to economy, real life is challenging and one can succeed only by accepting diversity. Warm-heartedness is the key to solving most of the problems the world is facing today”, he told a packed auditorium. The real meaning of education is to help others, he said, while advising students to contribute to the overall good of humanity.

The University conferred Honoris Causa Degrees of D.Litt. upon four personalities of international repute – Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Chancellor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Mr. Pavan Sukhdev, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, Founder and CEO of GIST Advisory Switzerland SA; Dr. Ricky G. Kej, Internationally Renowned Indian Music Composer and 2 Times Grammy Award Winner; and Mr. Erik Solheim, President, Green Belt and Road Institute.

“What KISS does and what KISS focuses on, make this recognition very special”, said Dr. Rajiv Kumar in his acceptance speech. KISS has the transformative potential for the country, he said, while congratulating Dr. Samanta. It is essential to focus on human capital, natural capital and social capital, along with GDP, which merely conveys a notion of produced capital, remarked Mr. Pavan Sukhdev, while commending the role of KISS in developing human capital. KISS is developing human capital, taking those who need development the most, he added.

Thanking KISS for the recognition, Dr. Ricky G. Kej said, the planet is facing a serious environmental crisis and the only way to make a difference is to change ourselves. The world is facing a triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, said Mr. Erik Solheim, adding that institutions like KISS have an important role to play in averting the crisis.

Congratulating the degree recipients, he expressed gratitude to His Holiness Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche for inspiring the academic community at KISS with his words of wisdom and to Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Mr. Pavan Sukhdev, Dr. Ricky G. Kej, and Mr. Erik Solheim for accepting Honoris Causa Degrees from the University. This is not only a matter of pride for the institute, but for the entire tribal community, Dr. Samanta added.

Addressing the graduating students, Shri Satya S. Tripathi, Chancellor, KISS Deemed to be University, said, “As you transition from knowledge-seeker to change-maker, please remember that your alma mater is extremely proud of your accomplishments and it is on your shoulders to carry forward its unique legacy and tradition of selfless service – exemplified by our founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta – in support of those that need it the most”. The manner with which the entire KISS community rose to the challenge posed by the pandemic testifies to its resilience and ability to cope with the worst of challenges in the most creative of ways, said Shri Tripathi, who is the former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In his report, Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor informed that KISS-DU has revamped its course curricula and redefined academic as well as research programs largely within the framework of NEP-2020. It has incorporated nineteen innovative value-added courses on topics such as tribal ecology, arts, cuisines, sports and games to help the students stay rooted in their cultures, he added. Dr. Prashanta Ku. Routray, Registrar proposed the word of thanks.

Three research scholars – Hisi Soren, Rashmi Murmu and Juthika Priyadarsini Naik – received Ph.D. degrees at the convocation ceremony. Lalbahadur Singh (2019 admitted batch), School of Indigenous Knowledge, Science & Technology and Chandrakanta Pradhan (2020 admitted batch), School of Indigenous Knowledge, Science & Technology won the Founder’s Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA in the whole University across all Post Graduate programs. Similarly, 14 students were awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal, while another 14 students got the Vice Chancellor’s Silver Medal for their outstanding academic performance.