Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s grandest song ‘O Balle Balle’ Out

The most viral album of the year, The songs of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ have made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience.

After super hit songs like Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), Bathukamma, and Yentamma, the makers today realised a Punjabi banger ‘O Balle Balle’ from the Mega Salman Khan Entertainer.

Featuring Salman Khan, Jassi Gill, Shenaaz gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Vinali Bhatnagar, ‘O Balle Balle’ song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ seems to be a celebration number that is as massive and colorful as it looks and will surely enrich the occasion of EID. Sung and composed by Sukhbir, the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar. Well choreographed by Jani Master, the song is high on energy and is well filled with groovy Punjabi dance beats and modern fusion. The song is all set to release tonight and is expected to take the nation by storm,

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.