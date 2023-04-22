Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan becomes Salman Khan’s second lowest Eid opener makes just Rs 15.81 crore

Mumbai: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, earned over ₹15 crore at the domestic box office on day one of its release. The film has performed underwhelmingly when compared to Salman’s Eid releases from 2010 to 2019.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie released on Friday. It marks Salman’s first big screen release in a leading role in four years. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla. It also stars Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ.”