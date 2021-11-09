Kirron Kher Returns As Judge On India’s Got Talent

Mumbai: Actor Kirron Kher, who was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year, will be returning to television as the judge of India’s Got Talent Season 9 with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah.

‘India’s Got Talent’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kirron Kher has been associated with India’s Got Talent since it started in 2009.

This year in April, Kirron’s husband, actor Anupam Kher announced that she was detected with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer.