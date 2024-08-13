Kiren Rijiju Launches ‘Jiyo Parsi’ Scheme Portal to Counter Parsi Population Decline

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday inaugurated the Jiyo Parsi scheme portal, which allows Parsis to apply for, monitor their application status, and receive financial aid online via direct benefit transfer.

The Jiyo Parsi scheme, a distinctive central sector initiative by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, aims to counter the decline of the Parsi population through scientific protocols and structured interventions, thereby stabilizing their numbers.

The scheme offers financial support to Parsi couples for medical treatments following standard protocols, childcare, and aid for dependent seniors. Rijiju highlighted the Parsi community’s rich heritage and culture during the event and addressed their concerns about the community’s declining numbers.

Rijiju encouraged eligible Parsi couples to utilize the scheme’s benefits to strengthen their community and contribute to the nation’s development. He noted that the scheme’s web portal would facilitate greater access for Parsi couples, allowing them to apply, track their applications, and receive financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).