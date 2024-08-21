Kiran Choudhry Files Nomination from Haryana for Rajya Sabha Poll

Chandigarh: BJP leader Kiran Choudhry filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Haryana on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with several BJP MLAs, was present as Choudhry submitted her papers at the Legislative Assembly complex.

Choudhry was announced as the BJP candidate for the by-election soon after she resigned from the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, which came nearly two months after her defection from Congress. With the BJP’s majority in the assembly, her victory is anticipated.

The by-election for Haryana’s single Rajya Sabha seat was prompted by Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda’s election to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak.

Choudhry, 69, a former minister of Haryana, joined the BJP in June with her daughter Shruti and their followers. She had represented the Tosham constituency in the assembly.

The elections for the 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across nine states are scheduled for September 3. The deadline for nomination submissions is Wednesday. Nomination scrutiny is set for August 22, and candidates may withdraw until August 27. If required, the vote will occur on September 3 at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat between 9 am and 4 pm.

Following Choudhry’s departure as MLA, the BJP holds 41 seats in the 90-seat assembly, with Congress at 28 and the JJP at 10. The assembly also includes five Independents, one member each from INLD and HLP, and four vacant seats.

The BJP is supported by Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat and HLP MLA Gopal Kanda, while three Independents back the Congress.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda previously stated his party would not contest the Rajya Sabha seat due to insufficient numbers.