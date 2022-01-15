Kino Garcia
BreakingSport

Kino Garcia Appointed Interim Head Coach Of Odisha FC

By Haraprasad Das
0 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha FC on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Kino Garcia as the interim Head Coach. The club yesterday terminated Head Coach Kiko Ramirez’s contract.

Kino, who has a UEFA Pro License, has a lot of experience in developing players and is a former coach at Valencia CF’s youth teams. He has coached many important players who are currently playing in the first division in Spain and also directed the Valencia CF Academy in Seoul.

Kino also coached Levante UD in the first division of women’s football in Spain for several seasons. He is also the Director of Coaches in Valencia, working for the Spanish Federation.

Haraprasad Das 12555 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × 2 =

Breaking