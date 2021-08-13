Kinnaur Landslide: Two More Bodies Retrieved, Death Toll Climbs To 15

Shimla: The toll from the landslide at Negulsari in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur reached 15 after two more bodies were retrieved from the rubbles on Friday morning.

According to reports, the landslide had buried at least five vehicles on a road on Wednesday afternoon.

The search and rescue operations resumed at 4 am today after it was halted yesterday due to shooting stones from uphill.

So far, 13 persons have been safely rescued from the site and sent for medical treatment. However, the number of people missing has yet not been confirmed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had on Thursday visited Kinnaur Community Health Centre and met with the injured landslide victims. He also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

He said Rs 100,000 each would also be provided to the next of kin of the deceased bus passengers.