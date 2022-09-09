King Charles III Vows ‘Lifelong Service’ In First Public Address

Britain’s newly-appointed King Charles III addressed the mourning nation on Friday following the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

While delivering his first public address as the new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III started his speech by paying rich tribute to her mother. He said that it was a profound personal commitment that defined her whole life.

“In 1947 on her 21st birthday, she(Queen Elizabeth II)pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to Commonwealth to devote her life to service of her people. it was more than a promise,it was a profound personal commitment that defined her whole life,” the King said.

King Charles III also vowed a ‘lifelong service’ in first public address since ascending to the throne. He said that he will give his son and heir William the title of ‘Prince of Wales,’ and expressed his ‘love for Harry and Meghan’ in first address.

The 73-year-old King also used the address to pledge to serve the United Kingdom, its realms and the Commonwealth with loyalty and dedication.

Further in his speech, King Charles also said that he won’t have much time and energy to serve charity, given the demand of his new role. He stated that his family was undergoing changes.

“And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years,” the King concluded his speech.

King Charles III will officially suceed as the new monarch on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, King Charles, along with his wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, arrived in London and met Prime Minister Liz Truss. Truss, in only her fourth day as prime minister, was invited to Buckingham Palace to meet the new monarch, The Guardian reported.

Britain is observing 10-day state mourning for its longest serving monarch and her towering presence on the world stage for 7 decades. Britain’s royal family will observe a period of mourning that will end on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

Even the Government of India has decalred one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Queen. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on Sunday throughout the country and there will be no official entertainment programme on that day, a statement issued by the government said.