Kim Taehyung Era: BTS V takes over internet in stunning photoshoot for ‘Arena’ x ‘Celine’

Seoul: The coming month of September is the month of V, as the BTS member decorates the covers of both ‘W Korea’ and ‘Arena Homme Plus’ while simultaneously gearing up for his solo debut.

For this ‘Arena’ photoshoot, V demonstrated the bold, alluring, and dangerous charms of youth in select ‘Celine’ pieces. With his messy hair and mysterious gaze, V channels the secretive gaze of a Parisian in love, perfectly capturing the essence of ‘Celine’ as the brand’s global ambassador.

A literal king of visuals – Kim Taehyung – is known for his baritone and soulful voice, great dance moves, and imaginative, playful, and artistic persona. Meanwhile, his fashion choices are as much a part of his personality – they can range from dark and edgy to sophisticated, high-fashion or gender fluidity. V embraced edgy and gender-fluid fashion in two jaw-dropping ensembles for this latest magazine photoshoot. In the third picture – posted by the Christmas Tree singer – he posed shirtless and wore just an animal-printed bandana with a messy hairdo framing his face.

The first picture shows V wearing a sleeveless cropped top embellished with shimmering sequins and featuring a figure-skimming silhouette. He wore it with skinny-fit pants and an embellished leather belt featuring stud adornments and a large buckle. A red leather jacket, black skinny-fit pants, a see-through mesh crew-neck shirt and heeled Chelsea boots completed Taehyung’s look in the second click. Meanwhile, the wide-notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, open front, and padded shoulders made the jacket the star.

Meanwhile, V will be releasing his first solo album ‘Layover’ on September 8 at 12 AM EST, featuring the title track “Slow Dancing”.