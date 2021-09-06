Kim Sharma, Leander Paes Make Their Relationship Insta Official

New Delhi: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes took to their social media respectively and made their relationship official. They posted a cute photo of them from their lunch date with a friend.

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes made headlines for their relationship when they were spotted together vacationing in Goa. Soon after, the tennis star was seen accompanying the actress and her mother to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

Now, Kim’s social media upload has again hinted that something is brewing between them.

In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen posing together and looking extremely adorable. Leander can be seen gazing at Kim, while she faced the camera as they smile wide.

The way Paes is looking at Kim in the picture is proof of the romance brewing between the couple.