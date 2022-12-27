Kim shares new pics from Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party!

New York: It’s a very merry Kardashian-Jenner Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family have set the internet on fire with some glimpses of their party that was high on fun and glamour. The party, held at Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s home in Calabasas saw friends and family in attendance. Red and white decor replete with a red Christmas tree and a performance from Sia were the highlights of the party. The Kardashian-Jenner family, known for their fashion statements, stuck to shades of red, white and black for the party. While Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian chose red gowns for the occasion, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian opted for white ensembles. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, chose a black and nude gown for the party.

The children, meanwhile, were dressed in shades of black with elements of bling. A few glimpses of the party was shared by Kim Kardashian with just a white heart in the caption.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster also posed for images in matching clothes, looking lovely as always.