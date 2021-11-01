Kim Seon Ho To Remain In Main Cast Of K-Movie “Sad Tropics”

Seoul: Actor Kim Seon Ho will remain as part of the main cast of upcoming movie Sad Tropics following the allegations made against him of gaslighting and forced abortion.

According to an exclusive report from Star News, Kim Seon Ho will stay on the cast of the movie as a lead role after a lengthy series of discussions. The production team of the movie held off on confirming the removal of Kim Seon Ho from the cast due to the timing, as they are scheduled to film starting this month. Due to the timing, the team decided that there was no suitable alternative to replace Kim Seon Ho.

Last month, Kim Seon Ho was involved in a controversy after his ex-girlfriend uploaded an anonymous post stating that her unnamed actor ex-boyfriend had manipulated her into getting an abortion under false pretenses. Kim Seon Ho admitted that he was the actor mentioned in the post and released an official apology.

Following the controversy, Kim Seon Ho was removed from two films he had been confirmed to star in: director Kim Deok Min’s omnibus film “Dog Days” (literal title) and director Lee Sang Geun’s romantic comedy film “2 O’Clock Date” (literal title). At the time, the producers “Sad Tropics” stated that they were discussing their course of action in light of the situation.