Kim Kardashian’s Shoutout to Angel Reese Surprises WNBA Star

Los Angeles: Angel Reese is everywhere these days, and everything she does on and off the court catches millions of eyes. Reese also seems to have Kim Kardashian on her side; the media star declared herself a “Chi-Town Barbie” fan.

Reese was seen wearing Beats Studio Pro headphones around her neck when she spoke with reporters earlier this week. Kardashian worked with the manufacturer of these headphones, and after seeing Reese wearing them, the “The Kardashians” star felt compelled to post a note on Instagram Stories.

Reese answered by grabbing the acknowledgment and running with it. Her caption ended with three “smooch” emojis. “Kim K, you know I love you and I’m always repping the @beatsbydre familyyyyy,” she wrote.