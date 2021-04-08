Kim Kardashian West officially a billionaire!

New York: Kim Kardashian West has joined the ranks of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other moguls by officially becoming a billionaire, said Forbes.

Kardashian West appeared for the first time on Forbes’ annual world’s billionaires list, topped by Jeff Bezos ($177 billion), Elon Musk ($151 billion), Bernard Arnault & family ($150 billion), Bill Gates ($124 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($97 billion).

Forbes estimates that Kardashian West is now worth $1 billion (putting her at No. 2674 on the ranking), up from $780 million in October, thanks to her two lucrative businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, as well as earnings from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” endorsement deals and a number of smaller investments.

Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017, following the success of her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics. She borrowed from Kylie’s playbook, using a similar direct-to-consumer model that relies heavily on social media marketing. Her first launch, 300,000 contour kits, sold out within two hours. By 2018, the business had expanded into eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances, and was bringing in about $100 million in revenue.

With KKW Beauty and popular shapewear firm Skims, Kardashian West’s net worth increases to $1 billion, earning her a spot on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List.

Most recently, Kardashian West announced that her first Skims pop-up store will open at The Grove in Los Angeles. She is yet to comment on joining the ranks of billionaires.