Kim Kardashian
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Shares An Adorable Beach Photo With Her Kids: Says ‘Fulfilled’

By Pragativadi News Service
9

New Delhi: Kim Kardashian recently shared a new photo of herself with her kids as they seemed to enjoy a gorgeous sunset at the beach. Along with the snap, Kardashian in the captions wrote, “Fulfilled.”

Take A Look At the Post:

The Kardashians star was seen posing with three of her kids in the photo.

For unversed, Kim Kardashian recently settled her divorce from Kanye West

