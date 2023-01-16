Kim Kardashian pens cryptic post amid ex-husband Kanye West`s wedding with Bianca Censori

Washington: Amid reports of Kanye West`s alleged marriage with Bianca Censori, Kanye`s ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a cryptic message, as reported by E! News. “I`m in my quiet girl era, I don`t have much to say,” Kim wrote on social media.

But she deleted the post later, as per the report. As per E! News, Kim has shared a lot of such messages, which intrigued her followers for the last few days. One post read, “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you” while another one stated, “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”Kim didn`t divulge much details on her cryptic messages, as per E! News.

However, Kim`s followers found an uncanny association with these messages getting highlighted just when the news of Kanye`s rumoured marriage was doing the rounds.

The world was shocked by news that Kanye West has married one of his staffers, Bianca Censori. But we know someone who won’t be surprised — Kim Kardashian.

Insiders say that the former Mrs. West has long despised Censori for no obvious reason — unless, that is, you know that she has suspected there was a certain frisson between Censori and the rapper-turned-raving-lunactic.

“Kim hates her,” said an insider.

Censori, who has a masters in architecture, has worked at the company — where West oversees various fashion and design projects — for several years, we’re told.

As per TMZ, a USA-based media company, Kanye married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. The news website also revealed that Bianca, who worked as an architectural designer at Kanye`s fashion brand Yeezy for several years, hails from Australia. According to TMZ sources, the duo have not legalised their marriage. Kim and Kanye finalised their divorce last November.