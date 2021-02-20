Kim Kardashian ‘files to divorce Kanye West’: Reports

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, according to reports in the US media.

Reports in US media suggest the reality star has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. Neither has publicly commented.

The mega-celebrity couple’s divorce proceedings come just weeks after US media reported the pair were living separately and going through counselling dealing with “regular relationship issues.”

The two had gotten married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony.

West and Kardashian started dating in 2012 and took the big plunge in Italy.

While Kardashian first tasted success in 2007 with Keeping Up With Kardashians, a reality TV show based on her family that ran for 20 seasons, West has been one of the most famous names in the rap industry for decades.

Kardashian and West welcomed their first child, North West, in 2013. Their other kids are named Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The high-profile couple had been living separately for months as West struggled with mental health publicly.

This was the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian West.