Kim Kardashian Drops Stunning Beach Photos In White Bikini; Shares ‘Life Tip’

New Delhi: Kim Kardashian is quite active on social media. The Kardashians star never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her hot snaps and posts.

Now the actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share photos where she was seen striking stunning poses while sporting a white bikini top and bottom. Along with the stunning photos, Kim also offered a “life tip” for her fans as she wrote in the captions, “Life tip- do you.”

