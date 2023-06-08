Kim Kardashian Admits She Is a ‘Lights-Off’ Girl in the Bedroom 

New York: Even though Kim Kardashian strips down for photo shoots all the time, she’s admittedly a bit shy when it comes to getting intimate in the bedroom.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim met up with Scott Disick and the two chatted about their new single lives as well as dating in the public eye.

“I love hanging out with Scott, we’re both single right now so I feel like there’s a lot to talk about and a lot to navigate,” the SKIMS founder, 42, said in a confessional. “He always teaches me to have a sense of humor about it.”

At one point during their conversation, Scott said he’d like to see Kim with an “older Italian businessman.” Kim questioned the concept of dating an older man and later told Scott, “I don’t like the old thing but I don’t like the really young thing either.”

She then brought up Cher and Alexander “A.E.” Edwards’s relationship, which Scott called “the best thing I’ve ever seen.” (There is a 40-year gap between the couple, as Cher is 77 and A.E. is 36.)

Though Kim agreed, she admitted, “I would just be insecure.”

“Well, maybe she’s just secure or has the lights off,” Scott joked, as Kim revealed, “I pretty much have the lights off now.”

In a confessional, Kim added: “It’s so weird. But then I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set, I can walk out in a thong, but if it’s like, you’re there with me, I’m like, ‘Wait, don’t look at me! Turn the lights off!'”

Elsewhere in their conversation, Scott pointed out that he hasn’t seen Kim on dates recently. The reality star defended herself, noting that it was due to her public figure status, which makes dating new people difficult.

“What do those first dates look like? Behind doors, I can’t go out,” she explained, adding that if she remains indoors on a first date, “It’s kind of awkward… [I’m like], ‘Hurry, get in! Hurry, hurry, so no one in the hallway sees you.”

“You’re like a dirty little secret, and you’re not,” Scott said before joking, “You’re just a dirty little girl!”

Kim went on to say how being in the public eye also occasionally impacts the length of how long she dates someone. “If you are seen with someone, then if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick,” she said.