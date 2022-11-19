Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Makes First Public Appearance at Ballistic Missile Test

Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of Pyongyang’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile with his daughter in tow for the first time, state media reported Saturday.

Declaring he would meet perceived US nuclear threats with nukes of his own, he supervised the launch on Friday of a vast black-and-white missile, which KCNA said was the Hwasong-17, dubbed the “monster missile” by analysts.

The launch of the “new-type ICBM” was successful, KCNA said, adding that the “test-fire clearly proved the reliability of the new major strategic weapon system”.

KCNA said Kim attended the launch “together with his beloved daughter and wife”, and state media images showed a beaming Kim accompanied by a young girl in a puffer jacket and red shoes as he walked in front of the missile.

It is extremely rare for state media to mention Kim’s children, and this was the first official confirmation that he had a daughter, experts said.

The latest launch shows that “the nuclear forces of the DPRK have secured another reliable and maximum capacity to contain any nuclear threat,” KCNA said, using the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.