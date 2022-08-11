Kim Jong Un ‘Seriously Ill’ In North Korea Covid Surge: His Sister

Pyongyang: Kim Jong Un’s sister revealed that the North Korean leader suffered from a “high fever” during a recent Covid outbreak, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus.

Repeating dubious claims that the pamphlets caused the recent Covid outbreak in the north, Kim Yo Jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of the people.

Kim Yo Jong said in a speech that the North Korean leader was “seriously ill” during his bout with fever, according to KCNA. Still, she added that her brother “could not lie down for even a moment because of his concerns for the people.” She didn’t say whether the elder Kim was among what North Korea calls “fever cases” or specify the date of his illness.