Pyongyang: Several South Korean media reports suggest that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of up to 30 officials, allegedly due to their failure to prevent devastating flooding and landslides. The disasters reportedly resulted in approximately 1,000 deaths. According to a report by South Korea’s Chosun TV, citing a North Korean official, Kim Jong Un called for ”strict punishment” to be meted out to those deemed responsible for the ”unacceptable loss” of life caused by the recent flooding. Officials were also charged with corruption and dereliction of duty. The executions reportedly took place late last month.

”It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month,” the official was quoted as saying.

Although the identities of the executed officials remain undisclosed, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kang Bong-hoon, the secretary of the Chagang Province Provincial Party Committee since 2019, was among the leaders removed from their positions by Kim Jong-un.

However, the North Korean leader denied reports of a high death toll from the flooding, dismissing the claims as “false rumours.” He accused South Korea of spreading these rumours as part of a deliberate “smear campaign” designed to damage North Korea’s international reputation.