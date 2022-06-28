KIIT, Utkal varsities in top 4 teams of East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Women) Ch’ship

Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Women) Championship 2021-22 from 27th – 29th June 2022 is being organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

Day 2 Results:

Knock Out Matches:

North Bengal University beat Rama Devi University by 11 points & an inning. KIIT University beat Ranchi University by 15 points & an inning. Utkal University beat University of Burdwan by 02 points Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur beat West Bengal State University by 07 points. University of Kalyani beat North Bengal University by 03 points.

League Matches:

KIIT University beat Utkal University by 03 points. VBS Purvanchal University beat University of Kalyani by 06 points.

KIIT University, Utkal University, University of Kalyani (WB) & Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (UP) have emerged as the top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (W) Championship 2021-22 and qualified for the All India Inter University Kho Kho (W) Championship 2021-22 organized by University of Mysore, Karnataka from 05th – 07th July 2022.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to the KIIT Team and wished them all the best for their upcoming matches.