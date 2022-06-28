KIIT, Utkal varsities in top 4 teams of East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Women) Ch’ship
Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Women) Championship 2021-22 from 27th – 29th June 2022 is being organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.
Day 2 Results:
Knock Out Matches:
- North Bengal University beat Rama Devi University by 11 points & an inning.
- KIIT University beat Ranchi University by 15 points & an inning.
- Utkal University beat University of Burdwan by 02 points
- Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur beat West Bengal State University by 07 points.
- University of Kalyani beat North Bengal University by 03 points.
League Matches:
- KIIT University beat Utkal University by 03 points.
- VBS Purvanchal University beat University of Kalyani by 06 points.
KIIT University, Utkal University, University of Kalyani (WB) & Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (UP) have emerged as the top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (W) Championship 2021-22 and qualified for the All India Inter University Kho Kho (W) Championship 2021-22 organized by University of Mysore, Karnataka from 05th – 07th July 2022.
All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) for the championship.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to the KIIT Team and wished them all the best for their upcoming matches.
