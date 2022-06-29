KIIT University emerged as Champions in East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Women) Championship

Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Women) Championship 2021-22 from 27th – 29th June 2022 organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi was concluded today in the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium at KIIT premises.

KIIT University emerged as Champions where as Utkal University stood 2nd position, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (UP) stood 3rd position and University of Kalyani (WB) stood 4th position, all the teams have qualified for the All India Inter University Kho Kho (W) Championship 2021-22 organized by University of Mysore, Karnataka from 05th – 07th July 2022.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to the KIIT Team on winning the Championship and wished them all the best for the All India University Championship.