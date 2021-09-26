KIIT & KISS to have Nation’s First Chess Academy

New Delhi: The first full-fledged residential National Chess Academy will be set up at KIIT and KISS, announced Sanjay Kapoor and Bharat Singh Chouhan, President and Secretary of All Indian Chess Federation respectively. A unanimous decision to this effect was made at Central and General Council Meetings of the All India Chess Federation held at Jaipur, Rajasthan on 24th September 2021. While initially, the intake capacity of the Academy would be 100 students, they will be transformed into Masters & Grand Masters after pursuing proper education and training.

In fact, since 2009, KISS & KISS in general and Dr. Achyuta Samanta, in particular, have been leaving no stone unturned in promoting Chess and players financially from the grassroots level for the wholesome growth of the game and players. A Chess player from Odisha has established himself globally at the cost of 26 lakhs spent on his training, promotion, and preparation. While for the last 12 years, KIIT & KISS has been organizing various Chess Meets, be it at regional & International level like KIIT International Chess Festival; National Premier Chess Championship; National Open Rapid Chess; National Open Blitz Chess; World Junior Chess; Asian Cities Chess; and FIDE Trainers Seminar, etc. Thus KIIT has propelled Indian Chess to the Global Level. Besides, Chess has been inducted into School Curriculum for the first time in KIIT & KISS in 2011 and since then Chess education has been imparted to students.

Expressing his pleasure, Dr. Samanta said establishing a Chess Academy was definitely a historic initiative. After the declaration of such a Landmark initiative, Dr. Samanta thanked Sanjay Kapoor, President, and Bharat Singh Chouhan, Secretary of All Indian Chess Federation. He also thanked Ranjan Mohanty, President of Odisha Chess Association as well as newly elected Joint Secretary of AICF; Debabratta Bhatta, Secretary, and IM Shekhar Sahoo.

Dr. Samanta said, following the cooperation of Odisha Chess Association, the Game itself has got not only wide coverage in Odisha but also the establishment of the Chess Academy has become possible in KIIT & KISS. For The last 12 years, a massive effort has been carried out by KIIT & KSS for the popularization of Chess. Today such a relentless endeavor has fetched dividends and also earned its due recognition.