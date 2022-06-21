KIIT & KISS Observe 8th International Day of Yoga

Bhubaneswar: The 8th “International Day of Yoga” was observed with enthusiasm in KIIT & KISS on Tuesday. On this occasion, thousands of students, teachers, and staff performed various basic Yoga postures during the hour-long session at KIIT indoor Stadium.

The 8th International Day of Yoga’s theme was ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, “Yoga is an ancient custom of India and it is India’s most precious gift to the global community. Many people have been attracted to Yoga around the world nowadays.”

“Yoga not only does wonders to our body but also creates miracles to elevate our mental stress by enlarging and giving mental peace to us,” he added.

Among others, Prof. Sasmitarani Samanta, VC, KIIT DU; Prof. Deepak Ku. Behera, VC, KISS DU. Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU, and Dr P. K. Routray, Registrar, KISS DU, and deans, directors, and staff of KIIT & KISS were present.

The students and staff assembled at the Stadium carried out various yoga asanas (postures) and pranayamas (breathing exercises). The Yoga Session was nicely orchestrated by Prof. Biswabandita Kar of KIIT Deemed University along with her team.