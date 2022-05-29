KIIT International Chess Festival 2022 Concludes; Odisha Players Shine

Bhubaneswar: The 13th KIIT International Chess Festival 2022 conducted from 22nd to 25th May 2022 was concluded today at International Chess Hall, KIIT in Bhubaneswar.

In the Valedictory Ceremony held here today, Mrs Rekha Lohani, IPS, Addl. D.G. Of Police (CAW & CW) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Olympian Anuradha Biswal joined as the Guest of Honor. G C Mohapatra, President, AOC, Debabrata Bhatta, Secretary, AOCA, Bhabesh Mohanty, Treasures, AOCA and Dr Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports, KIIT & KISS were also present at the event.

Odisha Players Shine in the Championship:

In the “C” Category Fakir Majhi (Rating – 1498) from KIIT, Odisha secured 7.5 points and won the 3rd Prize (Cash Prize of Rs. 30,000/-); Uttam Chhatria (Rating – 1516) from KIIT, Odisha secured 6 points and stood in 36th Position (Cash Prize of Rs. 5,000/-) and Akshay Sabar from KIIT has been adjudged the Best Odisha Player and received a cash prize of Rs 2500/-. Odisha as a team Secured 2nd Position in the championship.

All the players, parents & AOCA officials thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food & Field of Play) for the said championship. Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated all the prize winners and conveyed his best wishes for their future tournaments.