KIIT International Chess Festival 2022:  “B” Category Event Concludes

Bhubaneswar: The ‘B’ category event of 13th KIIT International Chess Festival 2022 conducted from 22nd to 25th May 2022 concluded here on Wednesday.

Bhoopnath from Bihar won the champion trophy and cash award of Rs. 60,000, Kushal O from Andhra Pradesh secured 2nd place and Krishnan Kartik from Telangana secured 3rd place.

Among the Odisha Top players, Rabindra Ku Ojha secured 1st place, Om Aditya Khadanga secured 2nd place and Sanket Sagar Dash secured 3rd place. Total prize money of B category was Rs.6 lakhs awarded to 68 prize winners.

In the Valedictory Ceremony, Sanjay Suar, Principal, KIIT International School joined as the Chief Guest, while, Rajashekhar N,IPS, DIG of police, Nagaland, graced the event as Guest of Honor. Other guests present were G C Mohapatra, President, AOCA , Debabrata Bhatta, Secretary, AOCA and, Bhabesh Mohanty, Treasures, AOCA.

All the players, parents & AOCA officials thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food & Field of Play) for the said championship. Prof. Achyuta Samanta , Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated all the prize winners and conveyed his best wishes for their future tournaments.

The next event ‘C’ category Under 1600 is going to be held at KIIT Campus from 26th to 29th May 2022.