KIIT Hockey Men’s Team departs to participate in East Zone Inter University Hockey Tournament at Bilaspur

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT University Hockey Men Team will participate in the East Zone Inter-University Hockey (M) Tournament to be held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) from 24th – 27th November 2021.

In this sports calendar session KIIT University would be hosting the All India Inter University Yoga (M & W) from 25th – 28th Dec 2021, All India Inter Zone Tennis (M) from 25th – 28th Dec 2021, All India Inter Zone Volleyball (M & W) from 04th – 07th Jan 2022 & All India Inter University Athletics (W) from 12th – 15th Jan 2022 and KISS University would be hosting the East Zone Inter University Football (W) from 13th – 15th Dec 2021, All India Inter University Aquatics (M & W) from 20th – 24th Dec 2021 & East Zone Inter University Football (M) from 25th – 29th Dec 2021. The players & teams participating in these tournaments would be selected to participate in the 2nd Khelo India University Games 2022 at Bangalore.

KIIT University has been selected as the nodal centre for World University Games (WUG) 2022. KIIT University would be conducting the highest number of disciplines selection trials for the Indian Universities team which will participate in the World University Games 2022 to be held at Chengdu, China from 26th June – 07th July 2022.

INDIAN UNIVERSITIES SELECTION TRIALS FOR WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 2022 SL NO EVENT SELECTION TRIALS DATE 1 Swimming (M&W) 25th – 26th Dec 2021 2 Tennis (M&W) 29th – 30th Dec 2021 3 Volleyball (M&W) 08th – 09th Jan 2022 4 Athletics (M&W) 16th – 17th Jan 2022

Prof. Samanta conveyed his best wishes to all the players of KIIT for the upcoming tournaments and thanked Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for allotting these tournaments to both KIIT & KISS along with the selection trials for World University Games.