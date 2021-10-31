KIIT DU Selected as Nodal Center for World University Games

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University has been selected as the Nodal Center for World University Games (WUG) 2022. KIIT has been selected for its international standard infrastructure. Chandigarh University is the second nodal center for WUG. The decision was taken at the 31st AGM Sports Board of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) held at GNDU Amritsar on 29th October 2021. The selection of Indian University teams and conduct of Indian camps for WUG will be done through these nodal centers.

During the Board meeting, members highlighted the excellent work done by KIIT Deemed to be University and its Founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta towards the development of sports and sportspersons. Thanking KIIT, the members praised Dr. Samanta and KIIT for conducting the first Khelo India University Games 2020 successfully.

It was also decided to start the National/Zonal University games 2021-22 taking into consideration the schedule of the second edition of Khelo India University Games and forthcoming games in the year 2022. It was decided all 20 games of KIUG and 11 games WUG will be completed by December 2021.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Achyuta Samanta thanked AIU and all the members for giving KIIT an opportunity to organize different sports and games and declaring it as a nodal center for WUG. The meeting was attended by the Directors of participating universities including Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director, Sports, KIIT Deemed to be University from the east zone. Among others, Dr. G Thiruvasagam, President, Association of Indian University; Prof. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary-General AIU; Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary, Sports were present on the occasion.