KIIT Awarded Best University With Excellent Placement & Campus In India

Bhubaneswar: Asia Today Research & Media organized Asia Education Summit & Awards 2022 at Hotel Taj, Bangalore, Karnataka. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KllT) was awarded “Best University with Excellent Placement & Campus in India” and an award received by Director KIIT, Sasmita Rout.

The theme of the event was “The New Education Policy will enhance our education system one step more towards immense opportunities”. The chief –guest of the event was Governor of Karnataka, Thawarchand Gehlot, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti, and Dr.Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani, Minister of Large & Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka.

On this Education Summit occasion, Thawarchand Gehlot said that “The change in the Education System will make Asia’s future bright; it will give manpower to change into quality only through Education. All the successful top businessmen and leaders are born in India; we give the education to change into transformation. The New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the government will make students be innovative and creative everywhere and open up new opportunities to all upcoming graduates.”

Asia Education Summit & Awards 2022 is the premier international platform dedicated to innovation and creative action in education where top decision-makers share insights with on-the-ground practitioners and collaborate to rethink education. The award recognizes the professional contributions and academic achievement of an individual/organization in the area of education.

Addressing the guest and awardees at the Summit Event P. K. Choudhary, President, Asia Today Research & Media said, “Our idea is to establish the award as recognition of a significant contribution to institution building processes illustrious career, a role model management academic who is well respected among the community of students, researchers, faculty and practitioners. The winners have exemplified Education Providers amongst their peers in respective industries and regions.