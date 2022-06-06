Kidnapped Woman Reunites With Hubby As Escaping Forced Marriage By Parents

Bhubaneswar: It might sound like a typical movie sequence where the heroine gets kidnapped by the villain and tortured in a locked room and finally, the hero rescues her by putting all his efforts.

Yes…! Such an incident has been reported from Bhadrak’s Dhusuri area where the matter of an inter-cast marriage was taking persistent turns and the victims’ story was shown in the media as a short film.

The matter came to light the day after the Odia festival Savitri Vrat when a video of a youth, identified as Rahul Gochhayat of the same village, took the social media by storm where he was seen crying and appealing to his wife to come back to him.

This incident has since been a matter of discussion in the locality and thereafter a number of videos of Rahul were doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, Rahul and one Harapriya Panda of a nearby locality had been in love. As Harapriya belongs to an upper caste family and Rahul was from another caste, her family opposed their relationship.

Defying all odds, Harapriya and Rahul tied the nuptial knot at a temple by exchanging garlands. While Rahul’s family had accepted Harapriya as their daughter-in-law, the woman’s family had been against their marriage.

The couple had even celebrated their first ‘Savitri Brata’ on May 30. The next day, Harapriya, who is pursuing her Plus III course, had gone to her college to appear for the examination but failed to return home.

Fearing his wife had been missing or probably abducted, Rahul informed his family members and they lodged a complaint at Dhusuri police station.

According to Harapriya, she was reportedly kidnapped from her college by her uncle on the day of the examination. As her family had been opposing her marriage to Rahul, they had found a groom for her and fixed Monday as their wedding day.

Expressing her ordeal, Harapriya said, “After my examination, when I came out of my college, a person sitting in a car told me that my husband was waiting for me and he would take me to him. Then he took me. Today at the temple when I found things were going unbearable, I came out of the temple and made a call to him (her husband).”

As the marriage was progressing at a Jagannath temple at Balikhand, a location between Bhadrak and Balasore, Rahul’s wife managed to contact him from someone’s mobile phone. Later, Rahul and his family members reached the spot and rescued his wife. The couple and Rahul’s family have expressed their happiness after getting reunited.