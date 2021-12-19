Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Silver In BWF World Championships

Huelva: Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth scripted history becoming the first Indian male badminton player to win the silver medal in BWF World Championship Final.

Srikanth on Sunday suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to settle for silver.

World No. 15 Srikanth lost against the 22nd-ranked Loh Kean Yew 15-21, 20-22 in just 42 minutes to end up as the runner-up.

Srikanth’s only meeting against Loh Kean Yew before this final game at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 where the Indian shutter was able to clinch a victory in straight games.