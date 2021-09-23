Kick-Start Your Day With Healthy Lauki Juice: Here’s Why

New Delhi: Bottle gourd or Lauki is one of the most common vegetables found in Indian kitchens that offer a number of benefits to your health. It is rich in vitamin C, K, and calcium. It helps in maintaining a healthy heart and brings down bad cholesterol levels. Read on to know more about healthy juice.

Helps you deal with UTI

If you are experiencing a burning sensation or pain while urinating, all you need to do is drink a glass of freshly prepared lauki juice every morning. Because symptoms of urinary tract infection such as burning sensation and pain are caused due to high levels of acid in the urine. And as lauki juice is loaded with water and is alkaline in nature, it exerts a cooling effect on the body and acts as a powerful diuretic agent, relieving the burning sensation.

Detoxifies your body and exerts a cooling effect

Drinking a glass of lauki juice on an empty stomach makes you feel fresh and energetic. The juice contains 98% water and antioxidants that help in flushing the harmful toxins from the body. This in turn cleanses your body and helps you to start your day with a bang! Also, during the hot summer days, sipping this nutrient-rich juice not only satiates your thirst but also prevents loss of sodium from the body, providing a cooling effect.

Helps you lose weight

Did you know that lauki juice is low in calories and fats, making it an effective drink to lose weight? Also, it is rich in fibre that keeps you full and thus, prevents you from hunger pangs. And being an excellent detoxifying agent and a great post-workout drink, lauki juice helps you to achieve your weight loss goals.

Acts as a natural remedy to get rid of suntan

If you don t want summers to ruin your skin or leave a dark patch on your face and back, then try this home remedy to deal with a suntan. Loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and high water content, lauki juice acts as a natural bleaching agent to lighten your skin tone. Due to the high water content, it also moisturises the skin.

Helps you to deal with hair loss

If you have tried everything on earth and still have not found anything to prevent hair loss, then this miracle-like remedy might help you! Known to be loaded with nutrients, lauki juice when applied in combination with sesame oil on the scalp proves to be effective in treating hair loss and even baldness. And what s more, in Ayurveda, it is known to prevent premature greying of hair.