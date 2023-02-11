Kiara Advani’s Brother Mishaal Shares Glimpse Of His Performance From Sangeet Night; Check Out Here

Mumbai: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. Their sangeet ceremony also took place in the same hotel which was an intimate affair.

On Friday, Kiara’s brother Mishaal has shared a video from the sangeet night where he was seen performing. Mishaal tagged the newlyweds on his post and captioned it, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.”

Take A Look:

In the video shared by Mishaal, he is seen donning a black outfit and crooning to a love song dedicated to Sid and Kiara. He wrote, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar.” To this, Kiara reacted by dropping in hard emojis. Fans went ga-ga over the performance in the comment section.