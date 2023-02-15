Kiara Advani’s Brother Mishaal Advani Shares Unseen Pics From Her Mehendi; Actor Reacts

New Delhi: Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani has shared pictures from her and Sidharth Malhotra’s pre-wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer.

Sharing a picture with his mom and another with Kiara Advani from the mehendi ceremony, Mishaal wrote on Instagram, “Ain’t nobody loves me better”.

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHAAL (@mishaaladvani)

</>

In the picture, Mishaal is seen in a short white sherwani and black pants paired with black shoes, as he stands beside his mom, who is in an orange lehenga. They pose with their arms around each other. It is followed by a picture of Kiara leaning on to Mishaal as they pose for the camera. She is seen in a white lehenga paired with a yellow dupatta and heavy traditional jewellery. Kiara reacted to Mishaal’s post with “I love you” along with several heart emoticons.