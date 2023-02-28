Kiara Advani to perform at opening ceremony of first-ever Women’s Premiere League 2023: Report

With Bollywood diva Kiara Advani back to work post wedding his the love of her life Sidharth Malhotra, reports claim the actress is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the first-ever Women’s Premiere League in March 2023.

The much-awaited Women’s Premiere League is set to kick off on March 4 in Mumbai and rumour has it that Kiara will be showcasing her dance moves at the event’s opening ceremony.

Set to groove to a number of peppy songs, the actress is reportedly expected to captivate the audience with her electrifying performance, PINKVILLA reported.

However, the actress has not yet confirmed the reports.