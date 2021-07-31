Kiara Advani To Cast With Ram Charan In Shankar Directorial

New Delhi: Actor Kiara Advani has been roped opposite South Indian Actor Ram Charan for the film. The project will mark the second collaboration between Advani and Charan after their 2019 Telugu action movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The movie titled RC15 marks the fifteenth movie in Ram Charan’s profession.

On Saturday, manufacturing home Sri Venkateswara Creations welcomed Kiara on board. “Becoming a member of us on this tremendous thrilling journey is the gifted and lovely @advani_kiara,” the tweet read.

Kiara, on the other hand, has the much-awaited Shershaah to her credit. In the Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Kiara plays Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiance. The film will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.