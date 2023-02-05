Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Festivities Kick Off in Jaisalmer Today

Mumbai: One of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, kicks off today at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. The bride and groom have already reached the wedding venue. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also announced a no phone policy at their wedding functions happening in Jaisalmer. Their respective families have reached the venue, too.

Sidharth Malhotra’s mother was spotted at the airport and when asked about her excitement to welcome Kiara Advani as her bahu, she had shared, “Bahut excited hai.” Speaking about the wedding, Sidharth’s brother had stated, “We are all excited.” Around 100-150 guests are expected to attend this wedding and the guest list includes Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Varun Dhawan among others. When asked about the guest list, Sidharth’s brother had replied, “You will come to know later.”

Like most celebrity weddings, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also adopted the no phone policy and the hotel staff has also been briefed about the same. Buzz is that the bride and groom have also requested guests to not share any pictures on social media, presumably because Sidharth and Kiara want to make their relationship official with their wedding pictures on Instagram.