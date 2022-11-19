Kiara Advani Shares ‘Sleepy But Smiling’ Selfie From Satyaprem Ki Katha Set

New Delhi: Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actors. She never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her amazing acting skills. She often shares updates from her reel life and real life as well.

Now the Kabir Singh actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside actor Kartik Aaryan.

In a recent development, taking to her Instagram story Kiara shared a cute glimpse of herself while the night shoot for Satya Prem Ki Katha was underway. She captioned this story as, “Sleepy but still smiling after a really good scene on the set today. #SatyapremKiKatha”.

Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara will next be seen in the promotions of her upcoming film–a romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera alongside actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. This film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar under the banner of Dharma Productions.