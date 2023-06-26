Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu out

Mumbai: After dropping the teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s song Pasoori Nu, makers on Monday released the full song. Featuring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the video, the recreated version is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Arijit Singh.

Sharing the song with his fans, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Aa chale, leke tujhe.. Hain Jaha Silsile… Feel The Magic of Love with Arjijt Singh’s Midas Touch!”

The video shows the leads, Kiara and Kartik romancing each other in the picturesque mountains of Kashmir. Giving it an aesthetic touch, both the leads can be seen wearing white outfits.

The original Pakistani song has been crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Penned by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi, the music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. Soon after the recreated song was released, the internet couldn’t keep calm and flooded social media with reactions. Pasoori Nu has left Twitter divided. While a section of social media users is smitten by Arijit Singh’s voice, others slammed the makers for ripping apart such beautiful song.