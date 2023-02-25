Kiara Advani is ‘back at work’

After a few years of dating, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the nuptial knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer and post their wedding the couple hosted grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai

The Shershaah couple jetted off for their honeymoon and were spotted by the paparazzi on 21st February, as they returned to Mumbai. While Sidharth has been fulfilling his work commitments, Kiara has also resumed work.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara shared a short boomerang video clip in which she is seen holding a mirror and the video is taken such that we can see her reflection in the mirror. The video appears to have been taken inside the vanity van, and we see Kiara winking. The actress looks all glammed up for her shoot, and her makeup is on point.

Sharing the video clip, she wrote, “Saturday, 25 February 2023, Back at Work,” along with heart-eyed and dancing emojis. Check out her Instagram story below.

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal, she will appear in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with Ram Charan.