Kia introduces new Sonet with ADAS at Rs 7.99 Lakhs

New Delhi: Kia, India’s leading premium carmaker, has introduced its most premium Compact SUV – the New Sonet, at a special introductory price starting from Rs 7.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) nationwide.

Unveiled in December 2023, this latest iteration of Kia’s second best-selling innovation boasts 25 safety features, including an outstanding ADAS with 10 autonomous features and a robust 15 Hi-Safety features. The vehicle hosts over 70 Connected car features including ‘Find My Car with SVM’, which gives a surround view of the car’s vicinity and Hinglish commands to make Sonet the most comfortable drive.

The New Sonet offers a diverse range of driving experiences with its availability in 19 different variants, including the 5 Diesel Manual variants starting from Rs 9.79 lakhs. Segment-best ADAS Level 1, featuring 10 autonomous functions, is accessible in the top-of-the-line variants for both diesel and petrol engines. The GT Line and X-Line variants in Petrol costs Rs 14.50 and 14.69 Lakhs and the Diesel costs Rs 15.50 Lakhs and Rs 15.69 Lakhs, respectively.

The new muscular and sportier Sonet retains its distinctive road presence with an upright body style. Packed with 10 autonomous features, like Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Lane Following Assist (LFA), among others, the latest iteration of the popular compact SUV deeply resonates with the personality of modern Indian customers. Enabling a safer driving experience, it also boasts Robust 15 Hi-Safety features standard across the variants, consisting of 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), to name a few. With this introduction in Sonet, Kia has made 6 Airbags standard across its product portfolio.

Furthermore, the Sonet hosts 10 best-in-segment features, including Dual Screen Connected Panel Design, Rear Door Sunshade Curtain, and All Door Power Window one-touch Auto up/down with Safety, to name a few. Compared to the nearest rivals, the new Sonet has at least 11 advantages over them and is the most technologically advanced and feature-rich Compact SUV. The new Sonetnow includes an uplifted front facade with a new grille and new bumper design, Crown Jewel LED Headlamps, R16 Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels, and Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps.

Announcing the launch/price of the new Sonet, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “We are once again premiumizing the Compact SUV segment by introducing the new Sonet. The old Sonet disrupted the segment with its exceptional design and technological prowess, and with the new Sonet, we are taking that winning proposition much higher. We are adding a substantial value-for-money proposition at the back of low maintenance and a top-tier safety proposition with the most advanced ADAS technology. Additionally, it also proudly stands as the most connected car in its segment, featuring enjoyable Hinglish commands and futuristic features like the Surround View Monitor, all designed to provide the best Compact SUV driving experience for both shorter and longer commutes.”

He further added, “We have observed that the Sonet is often the first choice for many buyers, and therefore, we made a conscious decision to keep the price competitive to make the Sonet more accessible to them. With a compelling product proposition, we are confident in winning consumers over once again. “

Similar to the outgoing version of the vehicle, the new Sonet again creates a benchmark while offering a Connected Car experience. The vehicle boasts 70+ Connected Car experiences, redefining the ownership and driving experience. With the introduction of features like Find My Car with Surround View Monitor (SVM), Hinglish VR Commands, Vallet Mode and Remote Window Control, to name a few, the new Sonet not only offers convenience to the customers but also ensures an additional layer of safety. The latest avatar of Sonet also redefines the in-cabin experience with luxe interiors comprising the tech-oriented dashboard, the LED Ambient Sound Lighting, Dual Screen Connected Panel Design Full Digital Cluster with 26.04cm (10.25″) Colour LCD MID and 26.03cm (10.25″) HD Touchscreen Navigation, New GT Line Logo on Steering wheel and 5 interior colour options with 1 new colour. The car is also available in New Pewter Olive Body colour along with 8 Monotone, 2 Dual Tone and 1 Matte Finish colour.