Khushi Kapoor Sets Internet On Fire With Her Latest Photoshoot

New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids, who is all set to debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film, The Archies. She often shares glimpses of her style via her Instagram handle.

Now Khushi took to her Instagram handle and shared new photos from a shoot. In the photos, Sridevi’s daughter was seen clad in a black cut-out dress with glam makeup on.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

</>

Both Khushi and Suhana Khan are all set for their debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. The film is an adaptation of the Archies comics and has been shot in Ooty.