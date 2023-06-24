Khushi Kapoor Is Dating AP Dhillon?

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor often makes headlines for her uploads on social media. The star kid is set to make her acting debut with The Archies , co-starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Rumours are rife that Khushi is dating singer AP Dhillon .

AP Dhillon’s new song, True Stories, released recently. What’s interesting is that he mentions Khushi in the track. There is a line in the song – “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor.” This translates to, “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.”

The star kid will be soon starring in Zoya Akhatar’s The Archies. Earlier this month, during Netflix’s TUDUM event, the trailer of the upcoming release dropped online . It shows that the story is set in Riverdale in the 1960s. The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot in important roles.