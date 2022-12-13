Khurdha Court Remands Archana Nag, Husband To ED Custody

Bhubaneswar: The Khurdha District Judge court court on Tuesday remanded Archana Nag and husband Jagabandhu Chand, accused of blackmailing influential people, to the custody of Enforcement Directorate, which is currently probing money laundering case.

Archana has been remanded to ED custody for six days while her husband will be brought on remand for nine days.

The central agency, after arresting Archana today under money laundering Act, moved to the court seeking a week-long remand. However, the court considered six days while granting nine days remand of Jgabandhu against the ED petition seeking 15-day remand.

Archana had been earlier taken on seven days remand for interrogation regarding financial transaction. She is not reportedly cooperating with the probe team.

The ED had earlier arrested Khageswar Patra, an aide of Archana, in the blackmailing case. The investigating team had already quizzed Sradhanjali who is a former partner of Nag and film producer Akshya Parija and other in connection with the blackmailing and sextortion case.