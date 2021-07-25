Khurda Road DRM Takes Stock Of Passenger Amenities To Be Developed At Cuttack Rly Station

Cuttack: Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Shashi Kant Singh today inspected the Cuttack Railway Station and took stock of the various passenger amenities and facilities that are to be developed as part of the station’s redevelopment plan.

Addressing the Media, Singh said that many redevelopment works have been initiated within the last five years at Cuttack station. Some of the major works involved are :

Improvement of circulating area, station premises, and passenger amenity work.

3rd Foot Over Bridge (6mts wide) connecting all platforms with lift on PF no.1.

Lift on PF no. 2 & 3 and on PF no. 4 &5.

Escalator on Eastside.

Second lift on PF no. 1,2 & 3,4 & 5.

In addition to the above, the work of second Escalator on PF no. 1 at a cost of 2.7 Crores is under process.

The Cuttack Rly station has good facilities even for Divyangs , that includes lifts, escalators, earmarked ticket counters, facility of wheelchairs and Battery operated cars etc. Further redevelopment of Cuttack railway station will be done by (Rail Land Development Authority) RLDA.

Further, the Khurda Road DRM Shashi Kant Singh appealed for suggestions and advice from the public for further enhancement of passenger amenities at Cuttack Railway Station.

Singh also inspected the Cuttack Goods shed and adjoining connectivity to the Goods shed and facilities provided to merchants and labourers. He had a detailed discussion with local merchants on the issue of further improvement of Cuttack Goods shed and improvement in rake handling facilities.